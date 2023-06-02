total domain

The 2023 season looks more and more like a sort of catwalk of honor for Max Verstappen. The Red Bull champion has already won four of the first six races this year and in the standings he already appears out of reach for all his rivals, including teammate Sergio Perez, second in the standings but 39 points behind and baptized “out of the game” directly from the historic team consultant Helmut Markowhich he ruled as the internal challenge for the championship is already closed. In Spain, the two-time world champion began to impose his rule during the second free practice session, which ended with a margin of 170 thousandths over Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin and more than three tenths over Perez, ‘only’ fourth at the end of the PL2.

Marco on the phone

What impresses, of the supremacy exercised by the #1 of Milton Keynes, however, is above all theapparent relaxation with which the orange is facing this race weekend. Try again was an episode during free practice that has already gone viral on social networks. While the track engineer, Gianpiero Lambiase, was intent on giving him instructions on the race pace to keep for the various simulations, Verstappen replied by completely changing the subject, saying that he heard a telephone ringing from the wall and ironically asking if it was a call from Marko. At that point came the displaced response from Lambiase, taken aback by his own driver, who confirmed that he was indeed the Austrian consultant.

‘holiday’ mode

A small episode though gives a good idea of ​​the ‘holiday’ mode with which the world champion is facing these test sessions, aware of the clear superiority, his and his vehicle, over the competition. It is no coincidence that even his words, released to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 at the end of the day, appeared rather confident: “We felt very comfortable on this layout – admitted without hesitation the champion from Hasselt – but all F1 cars in general with high speed cornering are better. Driving on these types of setups feels nicer“.

Absolute security in your vehicles

“The car also seemed to work well in the other sections of the track – continued Verstappen – and I think this can also help us with overtaking. Overall it was a good day, the car was in a good window and I will still be looking for other solutions to optimize everything, but so far everything has been pretty good. I got comfortable and we didn’t even look at each other’s times, it’s not necessary. The track isn’t bad, there was a resurface a few years ago and the situation is still decent”he concluded.