Paul Ricard has become cloudy, The asphalt temperature has dropped slightly but the conditions have changed significantly to appreciate other behaviors in some cars. Ahead, send Max verstappen and he is the clear favorite for the pole of the French GP, although his race pace raises many doubts against the Mercedes. Bottas was second, to seven tenths, and Hamilton came fifth to almost a second, although both Brackley’s drivers completed their fastest laps in the middle of the session, and not at the end, when the condition of the track improved dramatically.

Then Carlos Sainz, third with the Ferrari, shone. The Madrilenian completed two solid attempts with the same game and confirmed that one round must always have the SF21. He was faster than Checo Pérez, fourth. His partner, Charles Leclerc, did not make the top-10.

The middle zone has been compressed because Ferrari has taken a step back compared to Monaco and Baku, while McLaren and Alpine have taken it forward. Alonso was seventh and Ocon, eighth a few thousandths of the Asturian. Both behind Norris and in front of Gasly and Ricciardo. The differences are small and the cut between Q2 and Q3 will be highly disputed, because any ‘strong’ car can fall.

Wind gusts will make no lap identical and the drivers will have to interpret from the asphalt where the limit is on a circuit with asphalt loopholes, yes, but also dangerous pianos and penalties for exceeding the margins of the track. At 3:00 p.m. (CET), the classification.