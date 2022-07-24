Berlin (DPA)

Dutch Formula 1 driver Max Verstappen wins the French Grand Prix.

Verstappen consolidated his lead in the list of drivers in the World Championship, taking advantage of the accident that occurred to his competitor Charles Leclerc, from the Principality of Ferrari, Ferrari, while he was leading the French race.

Leclerc tightened the screws on Verstappen in the race between them for the top spot, after winning the Austrian Grand Prix last week, but he quickly lost the lead he made in the Tour de France, with the series of Ferrari errors continuing this season.

Leclerc, who initially blamed the throttle before taking the blame for the driver’s fault, shouted angrily from the cockpit after turning and hitting the barriers on lap 18 of 53 laps, noting that this is the third time this season that Leclerc has withdrawn from one of the races in which Leclerc has retired. He was at the forefront.

On the other hand, British Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton, the 7-time world champion, finished second in the 300th race in his career.

This is the best position the Mercedes team has achieved this season, while British teammate George Russell, Hamilton’s teammate, came third.