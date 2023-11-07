Still in America

After three consecutive race weekends held overseas, between the United States, Mexico and Brazil, Formula 1 will take a break until November 16, the day on which the first free practice sessions of one of the most anticipated events will take place. The Drivers’ and Constructors’ World Championship has already been decided, but curiosity is all about the third race which will take place in the United States after Miami and Austin, and which will bring the Circus back to Nevada for the first time since 1982.

The return of Las Vegas

Specifically, the event in question will be that of Las Vegas Grand Prixheld on two other occasions at the beginning of the 1980s on a circuit created from the parking lots of the hotel-casino Caesars Palace. For this season, however, the cars will speed through the streets of the Las Vegas Strip, an area recognized internationally as the gambling capital. The track, 6.201 km long, is characterized by long straights to be traveled at maximum speed, but interrupted by hairpin bends and slow curves.

Verstappen’s opinion

A layout which, however, did not convince some drivers, starting with the three-time reigning world champion: Max Verstappen. Limited to the first impressions on the street circuit and on the Las Vegas GP, the Dutchman did not in fact seem very enthusiastic, excluding any sort of comparison with a historic GP like the one in the Principality of Monaco: “First of all – he explained to the media – I believe that we are there more for the show than for the race itself, if you consider the layout. Actually, I’m not very interested. I feel like I go there to do my own thing and then leave. Monaco is a place in itself and has its own history. Everyone wants to have been to Munich once, there is no comparison.”

Simple and fun

The person who expressed the greatest interest and curiosity for the GP was Verstappen’s former teammate, Alexander Albonnow a Williams driver: “It’s a pretty simple circuit in terms of layout, ed It’s pretty easy to learn – he has declared – the track is quite interesting, there are quite a few combined corners, which are not easy to close on the front, which isn’t the best for our car, but that’s fine. The interesting aspect will be the roughness and roughness of the track, to understand if they have done a good job in this sense. I think there will be a lot of overtaking in the race, because, at least from what I drove, there are many opportunities, many points where you can overtake. The straights are huge, and it’s not difficult to get close to the car in front especially from the exit of the last corner, so I think there will be a lot of overtaking.”