“I hit a bird”

During the first of three stints at the Canadian Grand Prix Max Verstappen hit a bird. “I think I hit a bird”, its radio communication after what happened in the first sector. From the pictures you can actually see a dark flying animal hitting the Red Bull in the front right.

Helmut Marko told the broadcaster Servus TV that Verstappen’s car had consequences after the impact, but fortunately the radiator resistedbut judging by what emerges from Twitter in all likelihood the Austrian manager was referring to the cooling system of the braking system.

In fact, near the front right S-Duct of Red Bull RB19 number #1, the body of the unfortunate bird was found that was hit by the two-time world champion during the Canadian Grand Prix. An impact that could have been fatal therefore not only for the birdbut also for Verstappen’s Red Bull which could also suffer brake overheating problems as happened for example to Charles Leclerc in Belgium due to a tear-off visor.

Red Bull gives you.. ehh 😬 pic.twitter.com/0FMDhkHi6t — Charrel Jalving  (@Charreljalving) June 19, 2023

During the WEC 24 Hours of Le Mans, on the other hand, a squirrel had damaged the Toyota #8 which finished in second position behind the Ferrari 499P of Alessandro Pier Guidi, Antonio Giovinazzi and James Calado: “Ryo Hirakawa hit a squirrel. It probably wasn’t very small, because it heavily damaged the front. Ryo was in trouble until the end of the stint, when we were able to change him.” the words of Toyota’s technical director. Pascal Vasselon.