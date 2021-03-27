Max Verstappen (Red Bull) beat Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) in the third free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the opening round of the Formula 1 World Championship, this Saturday at the Sakhir circuit (5,412 km).

Before qualifying, a perfect weekend continues for Verstappen. After having dominated free trials 1 and 2 on Friday, the Dutchman relapsed with a time of 1 minute, 30 seconds and 577 thousandths, the best mark of these first free trials of the year.

The Dutchman beat Briton Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), seven-time world champion and current title holder, by 739 thousandths. Surprising third, Frenchman Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri) was 1 second and 6 thousandths behind Verstappen.

The other Mercedes, from the Finnish Valteri Bottas, runner-up in the world, was fourth, ahead of the other Red Bull, from the Mexican Sergio Pérez, with fifth place.

Contrary to Friday, the McLarens of the British Lando Norris and the other Australian, Daniel Ricciardo, were not in the top positions. Sixth was the Spanish signing of Ferrari, Carlos Sainz. His teammate Charles Leclerc blocked his wheels and was about to suffer a spin in a curve, being able to avoid it and be eleventh.

Sebastian Vettel, four times world champion with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013, continues to discover his Aston Martin car (14th).

Like Aston Martin, the French Alpine team, the new identity of the Renault, which finished these tests with the French Esteban Ocon in eighth place and the Spanish Fernando Alonso, who returns to F1 at the age of 39, fifteenth.