The importance – and difficulty – of being a team player when you lose

The Hungarian Grand Prix was marked by the irate radio teams of Max Verstappen against the Red Bull pit wall in a race in which the usually surgical pit wall led by Christian Horner objectively made every mistake that could be made. The consequence was to infuriate the three-time world champion who in turn tried to conquer the podium with a somewhat optimistic maneuver against Lewis Hamilton, a maneuver that did not cost the Red Bull driver the retirement, who nevertheless obtained the 10 points guaranteed by the fifth final place.

In the press conference on the eve of the Belgian GP Lewis Hamilton was faced with a awkward question. “How should Verstappen handle the fact that Red Bull is losing its advantage over its rivals”? the question asked to Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion responded as follows: “You have to act like a team player, maybe not like a team leader, but like a teammate of many people. You have to act like a world champion.” ‘What does it mean to behave like a world champion?’ Hamilton was then asked, and he answered with a laugh: “Not like last weekend” in reference to Verstappen’s excessive anger towards Red Bull.