Max Verstappen and his Red Bull found no competition at the Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix. The Dutch driver, who started from pole position, won the first race of the 2023 season with an excessive difference compared to the rest of the drivers.

the monegasque charles leclercFerrari’s number one driver, had to leave the race, after problems with his car in the final stretch of the ride.

The Spanish Fernando Alonso he finished third, showing that his Aston Martin has the speed to fight.

(Towards Formula 1: Sebastián Montoya in Formula 3: ‘With my last name the responsibility is greater’).

Verstappen wins and Alonso climbs to the podium

“Getting a podium in the first race of the year is incredible”Alonso, twice world champion (2005, 2006), reacted.

Aston Martin, the revelation team of the season after its good results in preseason and in free practice this weekend, placed its second driver Lance Stroll in sixth position, between the Mercedes of the British Lewis Hamilton (5th) and George Russell (7th).

The one who in principle may be Verstappen’s main rival in the title fight, the Monegasque Charles Leclerc, had to retire in the final stretch of the race due to a mechanical problem.

“There was no power so it’s a shame because it’s on these weekends that we need to maximize the points,” lamented the pilot in statements to Canal+. His teammate, the Spanish Carlos Sainz Jr, managed to defend fourth position.

Finnish Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo), Frenchman Pierre Gasly (Alpine), who came from 20th and last position, and Thai Alexander Albon (Williams) completed the ‘Top 10’.

‼️ HIST OR RICH ‼️ Fernando Alonso (2003-2023) has equaled Michael Schumacher (1992-2012) as the only drivers in the ENTIRE history of the #F1 with 20 years between his first and his last podium. pic.twitter.com/Vaa1B4m2aQ — MisterChip (Alexis) (@2010MisterChip) March 5, 2023

More news

SPORTS