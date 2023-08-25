Behind Norris

The domain of Max Verstappen on the rest of the competition this season it was so broad that even the mere fact that the Dutchman, moreover on his home track, did not finish both Friday’s free practice sessions in the lead is surprising. The Red Bull champion, author of the best time in the morning session, was in fact preceded in PL2 by his friend-rival Lando Norris. The Englishman placed McLaren in first position, recording a lap time 23 thousandths lower than that of the local idol.

If on the one hand there was confirmation of the impressive steps forward made by the MCL60 in the races immediately preceding the summer break – which had led Norris to climb to the second step of the podium twice in England and Hungary – on the other someone also hypothesized that perhaps the time has come for a very slight empty passage by Red Bull, back from the historic one record streak of 12 consecutive victories in the first 12 GPs.

No worries

Max Verstappen, interviewed by Sky Sports F1 at the end of free practice session number two, however, he didn’t seem to want to give much hope to the competition. In fact, the Dutchman appeared rather satisfied with the performance of the RB19, suggesting that he is quite confident of being able tor get to celebrate Sunday afternoon the ninth consecutive victory this season, the third in a row at their home circuit.

“There was a speed problem only in some corners – commented Verstappen, who moved the usual orange tide of fans for the home match in Zandvoort – but I’m happy with the balance of the car. We just need to fix this, but We are in good shape: the car has great potentialee we should have a good day tomorrow. We just need to optimize a few things, but the fact remains that I have great confidence. The McLaren looked quick on every tyre – added the world champion again – and we know that in qualifying and in some situations they are able to fight with us. We’ll see tomorrow. The public? Seeing all the grandstands in orange is great“, he concluded.