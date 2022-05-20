They were two-sided PL2s for the reigning world champion Max Verstappen on the Barcelona track. The Dutch home Red Bull, who in Catalonia won his first GP of his career in 2016, in his debut race with the Austrian team, in fact showed a amazing pace from the point of view of the race pace, leaving the closest pursuers – Leclerc and the two, revived, Mercedes – about half a second apart, evaluating the average gap lap after lap. In the dry lap, on the other hand, with the softer tires, the # 1 struggled, at least apparently. In fact, his time was only the fifth fastest, beaten not only by the two Ferraris, but also by the two Mercedes of Russell and Hamilton.

A signal, the latter, which could represent an alarm bell on a track where it is notorious for finding passages to overtake in the race is anything but simple. Verstappen, analyzing to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 his day also emphasized this point, highlighting the need to find a compromise on the set-up of his RB18. “It was a bit difficult to find the right balance. It is clear that we still have some work to do on the flying lap – admitted the champion from Hasselt – but on long runs it seems that the performance is decent. I am satisfied, but dwe must try to find a middle ground. Here it is difficult for the tires – concluded Verstappen – and clearly we are not yet at the top in terms of balance. At least we know the weather will be constant, so we can work on this “.