After the enormous discussions generated by the management of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2021, the FIA had decided to remove the then Race Director Michael Masi, considering him the protagonist of a ‘human error’ in the excited and decisive final stages of the championship that crowned Max Verstapppen. And so the Formula 1 ‘referees’ were doubled, with Niels Wittich and Eduardo Freitas alternating in the role. But the first months of the new organization chart did not find favor with the drivers, who often criticized the management of the race weekends. In fact, the accident assessments are in the sights, with a rather fluctuating yardstick, as well as the extreme inflexibility on the subject of track limits. In Austria on this topic the peak was reached, with 43 infractions and 5 penalties during the GP.

Over the weekend in Hungary, Max Verstappen took the floor to complain about the attitude taken by the Race Direction towards the drivers in recent months: “We as pilots always want to help out, but we are not heard. It is extremely frustrating. I don’t want to argue with the commissioners, but to give them advice. The problem is that it seems that they do not care, it is as if they see us as amateurs and this is not right”he blurted into the microphones of the Dutch De Telegraaf.