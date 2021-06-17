Verstappen attacks with machete, Hamilton responds with foil. The ‘tires’ issue, as widely expected, held the stage in the press conferences on the eve of the French Grand Prix, and the most anticipated in front of the microphones were undoubtedly Verstappen and Hamilton, who ‘casually’ were called together.

Max, who, as in the best tradition, wore the toga defending the work of Red Bull, called into question (even if not explicitly) in the outcome of the FIA-Pirelli relationship carried out the day after the weekend. of Baku.

“Personally I am not satisfied with the explanations provided – explained Verstappen – because what emerges seems a bit vague to me. The only thing I can say is that the team did everything as it should be done, all the guidelines were followed regarding tire pressures and things like that, so there was nothing to investigate in this regard. “

“I expect the pressures to be increased this weekend, I’m 100% sure, and this choice probably has something to do with what happened in Baku. But it would also be nice to know if what happened was related to tire pressure. … just talk, I think it would be a little easier to understand than the explanations we’ve gotten so far, because the team hasn’t done anything wrong ”.

“They explained (Pirelli-FIA) that they have no measuring instruments during the race – continued Verstappen – but we communicated our tire pressures and they were within the limits they had established. If those limits are not correct there is nothing we can do about it, we only follow what is possible within the rules. “

“If that means we have to increase the pressures we will, everyone will increase the pressures, but if they say they didn’t have the correct measurements, well, we gave them to them after the race and it has been proven that we have not done anything wrong on that front. ‘Aston Martin hasn’t done anything wrong, so they can’t blame us, and I think they have to look to themselves.’

“We are happy to be able to help, of course, they increased the pressure limits from Friday to Saturday (in Baku) so it means something, but maybe it wasn’t enough. We will increase the pressure here too for sure, and we hope it will be enough”.

The examination by Lewis Hamilton was different, who more subtly sent a clear message, namely that Mercedes had no problems with the tires.

“When a problem occurs there is always an increase in pressure – explained Lewis – and this is indicative, many times the tires do not work at the required pressures. For our part we have not had any problems with the tires, I think (Pirelli) have done a great job with the tires this year, they are more robust than the previous generation. And in this particular case I don’t think Pirelli is guilty ”.

“As far as I am concerned and for my team – Hamilton clarified – there have been clear rules and guidelines on where and how we should operate (…). I am happy that they recognized that they need to clarify the situation, and I think what is really important is the method of control, as so far they have not checked how the tires are used, I mean the pressure and temperatures, and I believe that it needs to be done. in best way. It is fantastic that they have issued a new technical directive, but now it matters what will be done physically, to make sure that everyone is verified in the best possible way ”.