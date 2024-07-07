Austria is still being talked about

Even at Silverstone, much of the discussion leading up to the track sessions was devoted to‘Accident between Max Verstappen and Lando Norris occurred in the final stages of last Sunday’s race at the Red Bull Ring.

No controversy among the pilots

After the rather heated statements at the end of the match, Both Lando Norris and Max Verstappen have moderated their tone. The two spoke on Monday and Wednesday, substantially mending the controversy. The same was not done by the top management of the McLaren team, with Zak Brown and Andrea Stella who did not use conciliatory words towards Christian Horner of Red Bull.

Max’s point of view

In a long interview given to Daily MailMax Verstappen explained: “I don’t listen to what others say, whether they criticize me or compliment me.. I am here with my team and the people involved in my successes: they are the ones I listen to and talk to to judge my performance. Everyone can have their own opinion and that’s fine. This certainly won’t affect my way of life, on or off the track.”

However, there is also a dig at journalists and commentators: “80-85% of the media in F1 is English. So that’s the dominant force. Ultimately, most of them would prefer that a pilot of their nationality succeed and, in the event of an accident, it is natural that he takes the side of his fellow countryman. And the former drivers are mostly British and therefore speak a bit one-sidedly”. The not-so-veiled reference is to the recent statements by Anthony Davidson and Damon Hill, who blamed him for the incident with Norris.