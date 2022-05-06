“I wasn’t sure what to expect from buggy racing in the swamp. I was shocked when I arrived as I had never seen anything like it, it was really cool. It is quite amazing to drive and is very different from what we are used to. With Red Bull you know that you can always do crazy things and this experience was on another level ”. Like this Max Verstappen commented on driving a 900 horsepower swamp buggy debut in the Florida Everglades.

The reigning world champion and Yuki Tsunoda approaching the Miami weekend made a stop in Naples, a town west of Miami about two hours away, to participate together with Red Bull Athletes Supercross 250 East champion Jett Lawrence and from Tokyo Olympian in skateboarding Zion Wright. All four were able to board a 900 horsepower V8 swamp buggy with 68 inches which draw large crowds to watch head-to-head races on a track submerged by stagnant water.

“Driving the buggy was like a jet ski; you can’t ‘turn’ when you’re at full throttle. It was easier than expected and I was able to adapt quite quickly and I had a lot of fun. “he has declared Yuki Tsunoda.

Below is the video posted on the account Youtube of Red Bull as evidence of a very special day for the two drivers ready to take to the track today in the Miami International Autodrome for the first edition of the Miami Grand Prix.