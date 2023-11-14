Red test

In the week of break between the Interlagos weekend and the highly anticipated trip to Las Vegas, Max Verstappen made a surprise visit to Italy, For get behind the wheel of a Ferrari on the Mugello circuit. The curiosity was revealed by the Swiss site Blick, but there is not no sensational market backstory which involves the three-time world champion and the Prancing Horse team. Verstappen simply wanted to make himself available to help a friend, the 21-year-old GT T driverhierry Vermeulenson of Raymond, historic manager of the home champion Red Bull.

Vermeulen raced in the GT World Challenge Europe Sprint Cup in 2023, picking up three podiums in the last four races held – between Valencia and Zandvoort – and finished the championship in fourth place teamed with the Spaniard Albert Costa for the Emil Frey Racing team.

Support a friend

The car is there Ferrari 296 GT3, the same one that the 21-year-old Dutchman also drives in the DTM championship, in which however the best result of the season was ‘only’ a fifth place achieved at the Sachsenring. Verstappen drove that very model at Mugello, after having previously also visited the Emil Frey factory in Switzerland.

“I’m happy to help Thierry. We are like a big family and I am also a big fan of GT racing, as well as online ones” Verstappen declared, as reported by the site Blick. “Max managed to give Thierry some good advice after a few laps” commented Raymond. Father Vermeulen’s goal, however, contrary to what one might imagine, is not to sooner or later bring his son into the Circus. “Formula 1 is not a goal for us – commented – I know that road: the air there is too thin. So it’s better to stay away from it. There are other interesting series in racing”.