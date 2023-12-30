Verstappen-Red Bull, they have already been together for 10 seasons

When Max Verstappen he came to the fore in European Formula 3 in 2014, his name was already written down in the notebooks of professionals, but also of F1 teams. It is no mystery that Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull had their sights set on that very fast 16-year-old who showed crystalline flashes of talent and hunger for victory.

The quickest of all was Helmut Markowho, in order to have him in the Red Bull family, guaranteed him a free practice session in Toro Rosso at the 2014 Japanese GP and put him in the cockpit of the Faenza-based team as a starting driver already at the beginning of 2015, setting the record for the youngest driver in F1 history at 17 years and 5 months.

An investment that, at the dawn of their tenth season togetherhas paid enormous dividends, with the three consecutive world titles signed by Max Verstappen at just 26 years old and a level of speed, consistency and perfection seen very few times in the history of Formula 1.

Verstappen and retirement

Cyclically the Dutch champion has hinted that he does not fully appreciate everything that surrounds Formula 1, saying that he has the ambition to do something else at a certain point in his life. But the recent history of the category tells us about drivers with one competitive longevity never had before – at least in number of seasons played – with Fernando Alonso who is preparing to start his 21st season (he will be 43 years old), Lewis Hamilton who will start his 18th (he will be 39 years old) and Kimi Raikkonen who finished his experience in 2021 after 19 championships (at age 42).

Christian Hornerin his interview given to RaceFanshe doesn't see Verstappen involved in Formula 1 for that long: “Who knows? At 26 she obviously still has many years left at her disposal, but she will continue for as long as he wants and has the motivation. I don't think he'll drive until he's 42. But we are talking about a future 16 years from now. I think he'll take it one season at a time“. The British team principal praised his champion's attitude: “Max is like a sponge: he absorbs everything and puts it into practice. He is hungry for information”.