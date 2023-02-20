max Verstappen, a life as a driver and 30 seconds as a team principal. On the track he is serious but less rigid, off the track he is always ready for a joke, which is unthinkable if you think about the Mad Max of the beginnings. Thanks also to the peace of mind that two world titles give you, of course, but also to a 2022 that started badly and finished triumphantly, without the unnerving pressure of 2021.

What has come back to journalists is a Verstappen who is so eager to get back to work but who is playing games and joking, and in the last public outing he also enjoyed composing his dream team in Formula 1.

On the profile Instagram of Mobil1 – sponsor of Red Bull – the double world champion has chosen two drivers who – in addition to talent – ​​share an excellent relationship with him: “Can I choose all? Outside of me of course, I can’t be the boss and the driver! If I also had to choose the team principal, among the people I believe currently able to do so, I would always opt for Christian Horner. As for the riders, it’s very difficult for me to choose them, because I think there are a lot of very good riders. I would probably go with one with experience, so Fernando Alonso, and then I would take a young man. I would put Lando Norris in the car. I would do the Fernando-Lando duo“.