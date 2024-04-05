The Ferrari move

The arrival of Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari for 2025made official at the beginning of February, was a bolt from the blue in the Formula 1 driver market. There had in fact been no signs from the English champion of his desire to leave Mercedes, nor of Maranello's intention not to renew with Carlos Sainz.

Sainz's victory and Hamilton's uncertain start

As often happens, especially in recent times, in Formula 1 there is a tendency to give great value to the latest results and to obscure and almost forget what has been done previously.

Ferrari's decision to rely on Hamilton is being questioned in many quarters – to the worst start to the season of his career in 2024 -, especially after the success of Carlos Sainz in Australia.

Ferrari clearly thought about its choice and, despite his age, the value of a seven-time world champion, record holder for victories and pole positions in the history of F1, cannot be underestimated.

Verstappen's opinion

“If Lewis decides to go somewhere else, as a team it's normal to try to do something more to try to get a seven-time world champion“recognized Max Verstappen by supporting Ferrari's choice on Thursday at Suzuka, adding: “Someone had to make room for him and it seemed reasonable to confirm Charles, since he has been working with them for so long. Unfortunately sometimes that's how it goes. But Sainz is good, he doesn't have to worry and he will just have to make the right choice.”