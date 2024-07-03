The theme of the week

The contact occurred between Lando Norris and Max Verstappen at the end of the Austrian Grand Prix, and which ruined the chances of victory for both drivers, is by far the most talked about topic of the week that will bring Formula 1 back on track this weekend at Silverstone, the home GP of both teams (even if the reigning champion team races under an Austrian license) and above all of Norris.

Will Verstappen apologize?

Since George Russell’s unexpected success, several comments have been made about the incident, both by team members and former drivers. Among them, also those of the Scotsman David Coulthardwho for most of his career was associated with McLaren and won 13 races. The 53-year-old, speaking to the microphones Channel 4he focused not only on the battle that broke out between the two drivers, who have always defined themselves as friends, but also on the unlikelihood of seeing Verstappen regret the maneuver that caused the accident, with an apology from the Dutchman: “Hell is more likely to freeze over”he quipped. It remains to be seen whether the two have already spoken, as Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has stated, and whether Verstappen will regain Norris’ respect with an actual apology.

Coulthard’s assessment

Dwelling on the qualities of the #1 and the decisive episode of the last race, Coulthard continued by adding his point of view: “We remember what it was like when Hamilton went head to head with Max. Verstappen is one of the toughest drivers. To beat him, you have to be like himThere was contact at the entrance to the corner and another after the apex, and both had punctures. Avoidable accidents from both of them that cost them the race. This is what Lando will complain about, especially in the last part of the corner entry, when Max arrives more to the left and will say: ‘He pushed me away and you can’t do that while braking.’ Max definitely pushed Lando off the track. If there had been a barrier, they would both have bounced off somehow. Max will now say: ‘Wait a minute, he could have gone over the kerb.’ But the stewards looked at the situation. They have more information and they gave Max a penalty.”