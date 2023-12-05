Verstappen, a record year

To list all records that Max Verstappen and Red Bull have updated this season it risks being tedious and heavy. And, on the other hand, there are so many records updated by this duo that one is added every day. The one achieved on the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, however, has a particular significance, as it arrived thanks to the joint effort of every element in the pits and the Milton Keynes factory.

Super Max completed 100% of the laps

At the end of the Yas Marina race, in fact, the three-time world champion became one of the very few drivers in history to having completed all the laps of a World Championship. One hand is enough to count who, in over 70 years of F1, has succeeded in this feat: in fact, there are only two drivers keeping Verstappen company. Indeed, two sacred monsters: Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton.

Kaiser Michael completed the work in 2002, the year in which he dominated the championship far and wide, managing to win the title with six races to spare (a record equaled – needless to say – by Verstappen this year). The German completed 1,090 laps, of which more than half were in the lead (558). Hamilton repeated the feat in 2019: the seven-time world champion covered all 1,262 of the World Championship, finishing in the lead on 43.9% (511).

In 2023 Verstappen joined the pair with 1,325 laps completed, including 1,003 in the lead. It’s about the 75.7%. Not only is Super Max the first driver in history to have led over 1,000 laps of a World Championship, but in three out of four laps he was the race leader. Also considering how in Miami, Jeddah, Spa and Austin Verstappen had to roll up his sleeves by climbing from the third row at least, and that in Singapore a bad qualifying didn’t allow him to lead even a lap, these are stratospheric numbers, difficult to improve, sometimes only comparable.

Raikkonen and Ricciardo one step away from glory

It should not be surprising that all the rounds of the World Championship were completed by the champions of recent decades. Today’s cars and power units are designed to last much longer than the cars of the past, while until the 1990s it was practically impossible to finish a season free from technical problems. Drivers like Ayrton Senna, Alain Prost and Niki Lauda (to stay in the last 50 years) could have been extremely satisfied if they had completed even just 90% of the laps. Numbers that are now the norm for more than half the grid, just think that on three other occasions only one lap was missing from equaling the record: it happened to Kimi Raikkonen in 2012 (he capitulated in the last round of the World Championship, in Interlagos), Daniel Ricciardo in 2016 in Sochi and Hamilton in 2017 in Mexico City. Sir Lewis, who suffered a puncture at the start, was lapped by Verstappen himself.