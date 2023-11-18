Verstappen without brakes

The post-qualifying of the Las Vegas Grand Prix had a single, great protagonist: Max Verstappen. For once the Dutchman did not conquer the pole position, grabbed by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari, but once the engines were turned off he took the limelight with vitriolic statements. The recipients? The organization of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and the Mercedes team principal, Toto Wolff, guilty of having defended F1 and Liberty Media after the events of PL1, during which a manhole cover destroyed the rear end of Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari and damaged the chassis of Esteban Ocon’s Alpine.

Seeing the Dutch world champion – who had already heavily attacked the entire structure of this race on several occasions – in the role of defense lawyer for the Maranello team is unusual, but that is exactly what happened. The Red Bull standard bearer was asked for an opinion on the accident involving Carlos Sainz’s red car on Friday, and the answer came promptly. “The fact that it has already happened at other tracks is true – Verstappen told the Viaplay channel – but people are supposed to learn from mistakes. When you go racing on a street circuit you know that things like this can cause problems. We should be prepared for these things.”

Attack on Wolff, solidarity with Sainz

Wolff, while sympathizing with Ferrari for the damage and the incredible grid penalty suffered, had played down the manhole episode. Verstappen, on the other hand, used very different words, directly attacking the Austrian manager himself, with whom relations have been tense for some time now: “Wolff? If it had been his car, he would have spoken differently. But I don’t expect anything different from him.”

The reigning champion also understandably focused attention on the issue of safety, underlining the danger faced by Sainz on the occasion: “We wouldn’t have been very angry, just like Ferrari is. The whole car was ruined. Carlos also said he didn’t feel his legs for a few seconds, so the accident could have been much worse.”

“$200 refund? I would burn this place to the ground.”

Finally, Verstappen launched several further harsh jabs at the Las Vegas circuit, from the layout to the 200 dollar refund for spectators who were unable to attend the PL2 round: “If I got 200 dollars in compensation after a night like that, I would probably shave to the ground this place. City circuits? Monaco is the Champions League. Las Vegas is the National League (fifth series of the English championship, our Excellence)”.