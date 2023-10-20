Red Bull, there’s a storm… or not?

Several reports from Brazil and Germany in recent days had focused attention on one possible power struggle within the Red Bull team, between Helmut Marko and Christian Horner. In particular, it was said that the Englishman had the firm desire to oust the former Austrian driver from the team as soon as possible and to become the only figure of reference in the team.

The two protagonists also spoke on the issue. Marko had explained that he has a contract until the end of 2024 and that he will certainly not be “Mr. Horner” to tell him when he will stop following the team.

Horner instead silenced any speculation, underlining how his arrival at Red Bull was driven by Marko’s will. In all of this, the reports also spoke of a Verstappen firmly aligned in the “Marko team” and ready to closely link his future with that of the 80-year-old from Graz.

Verstappen enters with a straight leg

On Thursday in Austin, Max Verstappen he was quite clear on the matter, explaining in a very colorful way that he knew absolutely nothing about the matter.

“The power struggle at Red Bull? I saw it from the outside. People try to make this bullshit up”the Dutch champion exclaimed angrily.

The three-time world champion then continued: “The atmosphere within the team is very good and everyone knows what their role is“Verstappen clarified, concluding: “The news of Dietrich’s passing was extremely sad last year, but we want his legacy to continue. Things are going well and that is why there are no changes and there won’t be any. And that says enough.”