The importance of knowing how to 'detach'

In an all-encompassing sport with an increasingly 'longer' calendar such as Formula 1, it is essential for those who work in this environment to learn to make the most of the moments away from the track to 'disconnect' from the world of racing and be able to think of something different. This reasoning applies even more to pilots, who are often forced to endure a fair amount of problems created by social media.

The one who is certainly always ready to unplug when it comes to distracting himself from the world of the Circus is the three-time world champion Max Verstappen. The reigning world champion is certainly not a social network fanatic and has never made a secret of the fact that he doesn't want to follow too much news regarding his sport when he isn't in the paddock. An attention that the Dutchman also extends to his team family relationships.

Chatter between champions

The father of Max Verstappen's girlfriend for three years now – Kelly Piquet – is in fact there Brazilian legend Nelson Piquet, also a three-time Formula 1 world champion in his career. Between the two champions, however, there is a tacit agreement not to talk about engines in family gatheringswhich for obvious reasons happen very often in the off-season period.

“On social media I consciously ignore a lot of news about Formula 1 – Verstappen explained to the site Formule1.nl – then at a certain point they no longer appear in my timeline. I just follow other sports and athletes, also to find balance in my life. I don't want to know everything about what happens in the paddock, especially when I'm at home. This also applies to visits to Brazil. When I see my father-in-law (Nelson Piquet, ed.). In those cases we really don't talk about races. He's talked about it more than enough in his life. At a certain point you don't feel like it anymore and you stop talking about it. I understand. There's more to life“.