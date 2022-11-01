Since yesterday, Max Verstappen he is the only driver in the history of Formula 1 to have won 14 races in a year. Not that the Dutchman needed further gratifications or reasons to be remembered: for that, what he has already done is enough and advances. But, you know, even those who pretend not to give a damn about numbers and statistics are pleased to see their name next to the symbol of primacy. In Mexico City, Super Max overtook Michael Schumacher and Sebastian Vettel as a number of seasonal hits: according to the Dutch, a goal that seemed impossible. And that it would have been, with a Ferrari that lived up to expectations and a less disruptive development of Red Bull. But obviously these are speeches that apply to everyone, even for the 2013 Vettel and the Schumi version monstre of 2004.

“It was another great race in an incredible season. I never thought I could win 14 races in one year. Obviously I am very proud. I have 416 points, I hope I can get more. But ultimately, what matters is trying to win the title, no matter how many points you get“, Said the Dutchman in the post-GP press conference. “We knew the first stint was going to be crucial for us to keep the tire soft long enough, and it looks like it worked. In short, I struggled a bit towards the end, but luckily the gap was big enough to be able to extend a few laps. And yes, once the medium tires were fitted, everything worked pretty well. I think from the beginning we thought we could get to the end“.

“The start was fundamental. I made a small mistake in the release phase, but it was still enough. And then we had good top speeds. This probably helped us a bit at the first corner to stay ahead of everyone“, Continued the two-time world champion. “I have never feared that Mercedes will overtake me. But of course, if you are fully flanked, it can be a bit difficult. We resisted and everything went well“.