The victory won in the USA by Max Verstappen corresponds to the Dutchman’s third success in the first five races of the world championship, against the two obtained by Charles Leclerc. However, in the GPs characterized by the presence of the Monegasque on the top step of the podium – in Bahrain and Australia – the Ferrari driver raised the winner’s trophy in races in which the reigning world champion has not even seen the checkered flag, complicit two retirements due to technical problems that occurred to his Red Bull, in races that, however, Leclerc was dominating or almost.

Also for these reasons, Leclerc is still at the top of the championship standings, with an advantage of 19 points over his most direct rival. A gap that has however narrowed in the last two GPs of Imola and Miami, with Verstappen who is increasingly playing the role of the ‘hunter’. A role that, in 2021, was not instead covered by the current number 1, called to defend himself from attacks and the constant pressure of Lewis Hamilton.

Interviewed by the Spanish newspaper ASwhich appeared on newsstands today a little less than two weeks before the Spanish GP, the Red Bull standard bearer is understanding the ‘pleasures’ of being the ‘hunter’, and not the prey, which today responds to the name of Leclerc: “Last year I was the one chased, and it wasn’t a great position – admitted Verstappen – because I didn’t have the rhythm and I knew it was going to be difficult. In reverse, I like the position I’m in nowit’s nice to be the hunter like Hamilton last year “.

Moreover, the success of Miami came after a weekend that opened with other technical problems encountered on the RB18, such as to have risked jeopardizing the regular continuation of tests and the race: “Our primary necessity – he added – is to carry out a whole weekend without problems, and with greater reliability. Overall we know the car is fast ”.