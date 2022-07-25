He couldn’t ask for a better result Max Verstappen in the first race of the ‘second round’ of this 2022 season. The Red Bull standard bearer in fact won his second consecutive success on the Paul Ricard track, thus fully capitalizing on the unexpected retirement of his main rival – in the race and in the season – Charles Leclerc.

The Ferrari driver in fact spun and then hit the barriers during the 19th lap, while driving the race and immediately after Verstappen had made his first and only pit stop of the day. Without the error Leclerc would probably have been the favorite for the GP victory.

For the third time this season Ferrari’s # 16 was forced to retire from the race while he was in first position. Similar situations had in fact occurred in Spain and Azerbaijan, even if in those cases the knockout had always depended on reliability problems of the car. This rain of ‘zeros’ in the standings that invested Leclerc obviously made Verstappen happy, who now commands the championship with well 63 points advantage right on his peer. At the press conference, however, the Dutch champion honestly admitted that the current gap does not reflect the actual values ​​on the pitch.

“For our part, we know that we need to find some performance, especially on the flying lap – recognized the 24-year-old orange – we will work on it. However, it is important to always score points, even on a bad day, like the one we had in Austria. Of course, the advantage we have is great, but probably it’s a little bigger than it should be if we consider the performance of the two cars “. Verstappen, who after three races was 46 points behind Leclerc in the standings, has scored 109 points more in the last nine races than the Monegasque, now called to a difficult comeback.