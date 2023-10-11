Pole, fastest lap in the race and victory without ever having given up the lead, from the first to the last metre: in F1 is called Grand Chelem or Grand Slam. Max Verstappen he is the last to have created one. The pilot in Qatar Red Bull he experienced yet another perfect weekend, culminating in the conquest of his third World Championship. There are four Grand Slams in his career. Here are the other protagonists equaled by Verstappen and what the next objectives are in his climb up this particular ranking, which has an unexpected champion in the lead.