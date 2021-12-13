You pursue a goal all your life, fate smiles at you and approaches it considerably, then – when everything seemed set – you risk letting it slip out of your hands. It happened to Max Verstappen yesterday. The world champion, in fact, in the last lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix had to defeat not only Lewis Hamilton but also a painful cramp in his leg that certainly took something away from him, at least in terms of concentration.

The Dutchman told his final lap to Formula 1 microphones: “This year has been a swing of emotions. Obviously I was nervous yesterday as I sat in the car, on the other hand there was a title up for grabs. And even in the race the sensations were mixed, because it was logical to think that I was losing the battle, but I told myself to push until the last corner and not to make it easy for him for nothing in the world. I continued to believe that a few episodes could help me towards the end of the race, but you certainly never expect that. Then came the Safety Car and after that lap where I had fresher tires: that was my chance. The funny thing is that throughout the final lap, when I was so close to winning, I had a cramp in my leg. I was pushing hard but I was gritting my teeth. I said to myself ‘Go on, go on’: it was really painful. I did the overtaking but there were still two long straights where I had to battle Lewis, and I certainly didn’t have fun with the pain. After Turn 9 the gap increased, but the cramp was really unbearable“.