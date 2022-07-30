L’reliability hits Max Verstappen again after the problems of the beginning of the season. The Dutchman suffered a loss of power to the power unit which prevented him from completing his attack on pole in the final of Q3, after making a mistake on the first attempt that however, it did not allow him to go beyond the tenth position on the deployment. All this on a track, the Hungaroring, not so easy for overtaking, but the reigning world champion does not lose his smile – also thanks to a conspicuous advantage in the standings – and promises battle in Sunday’s race, still not completely exempt. from showers of rain.

“I haven’t talked to the endboard team about the problem yet, I just went to my room after qualifying – stated Verstappen – I got the feeling that the engine was fine. We have to check the battery, which was not releasing power, but I think everything will be fine in the race. It is clearly unfortunate that it happened in qualifying because starting tenth is not ideal, also because I had found a good pace. The car was much better today than on Friday, which is good on a track that didn’t suit us so much ”.

“There comeback will be difficult, but anything is possible. Always be optimistic. It will be difficult to overcome, but many Sundays this year have shown that many things can happen – Max added – We need to stay calm and focused trying to make right decisions and hoping not to lose too many points. Objective to set? Win the race. It’s good as a target, isn’t it? (smiles)“.