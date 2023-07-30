The top-3

Max Verstappen won his third consecutive Belgian GP, ​​repeating the victory obtained yesterday in yesterday’s Sprint and bringing Red Bull’s season record to 12 wins in 12 GPs. It is also the Dutchman’s tenth victory in this championship, the eighth in a row. The reigning champion overcame without problems both the obstacle of the penalty on the grid, which made him fall back to sixth position, and the downpours of light rain which changed the situation just before half-way through the race. At the finish line, the idol of the orange crowd prevailed over his teammate by a wide margin Sergio Perezsecond, and on Charles Leclerc, third. This is the third podium in this difficult season for the Ferrari driver, who started from pole position. To interview the first three was .

Max Verstappen (1st, Red Bull)

“Do I win from any position? I like it, it’s a good spot for me. In the beginning the important thing was to survive in turn 1. I saw that there were a lot of close battles ahead of me and I understood that I had to stay back and try to keep it safe. We got stuck in the DRS train at first but then when I could get my pace it was once again a very enjoyable race. Lambiase and I? I didn’t slow down, but it’s clear that if you look at the numbers and data this is a tough track on tyres. We didn’t take too much risk from that moment until the end. Eau Rouge? Yes, I had a scare there and those are the worst corners to have it. They were complicated laps, because it was raining, but you couldn’t figure out how much. I went sideways but luckily nothing happened. In those corners, it’s always better that nothing happens.”

Sergio Perez (2nd, Red Bull)

“Good race for the team. I had a very good start and was able to overtake Charles, who was one of today’s targets. Then I tried to do my race. Then Max arrived and in the second stint he was really too fast, I couldn’t help it. After that I just tried to get the car across the finish line safely, without doing any damage. I hope not to leave the podium again between now and the end of the year. I had a difficult period, but we recovered and today we managed to score a lot of points for the team. Summer break? I really needed it. We have had a very intense series of racing lately. I can’t wait to come back very strong from Zandvoort onwards.”

Charles Leclerc (3rd, Ferrari)

“The weekend was quite positive for us in terms of pace. Obviously the race went well for me, but it’s a shame for Carlos. We had good pace and that’s positive. If we look at Red Bull, however, there’s still a lot to do on our part, especially in terms of race pace. For degradation and for all other aspects they are still far ahead. Long-distance duel with Lewis? Yep, I was convinced to hold off until they finally told me to save fuel. That was quite a big problem in the final stages, but in the end the pace was there to stay ahead. When I later learned that he had come back to try and set the fastest lap, it made my life easier. The bracelets? I always wear something I bring from Monaco, I’m always very proud to wear them.”