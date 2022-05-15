At the end of last season, some statements made by Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver, once he took the title ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the incredible final in Abu Dhabi, declared that he had “Achieved its goal” and that everything that came next would be for him simply “A bonus“. A reasoning not so frequent to hear from a young driver like the Dutch Red Bull and that someone had interpreted as a possible sign of relaxation on the part of the Hasselt native. But the person concerned did not intend to say this at all and recently wanted to clarify his reasoning better than him.

Interviewed by CNN, the reigning world champion has rather made it clear that he is more motivated than ever to return to the top of the F1 world. “I said if I win a championship my F1 goal is achieved and everything that comes after is a bonus, and I will enjoy it. – explained Verstappen to American TV – it’s not like saying: ‘I won a championship so now let’s go party here and there and don’t be motivated anymore. In fact, I think my motivation is even higher now, to try to relive that feeling and to experience the same thing again. At the same time though – concluded the Dutchman – it’s also about trying to enjoy the weekends when you are away from home and spending some time away from the F1 paddock to see more of the city “.