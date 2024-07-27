The Dutch driver does not expect a sensational comeback

Pole position with a wide margin and eleventh position on the starting grid: Max Verstappen he completed the mission in Qualifying with a loaded set-up that made the difference in the light rain that characterized Q1, Q2 and Q3 at Spa. The Dutch driver will climb to the back of the pack and does not believe he has much chance of repeating the comebacks achieved in 2022 and 2023.

“Tomorrow will be different, I expect a damage control racethe others have two sets of hard tyres and we don’t. My tyre strategy will be slightly different – explained Verstappen in the press conference – Today we had a bit more downforce than our rivals and in the wet this helps. I got through Q1 and Q2 with just one set of tyres and it helped for Q3″.

Surely for Verstappen it is already good news that Landon Norris did not go beyond fourth place behind Charles Leclerc, Sergio Perez and Lewis Hamilton. Tomorrow there will be a race within a race, one for the victory open to four teams and one for Verstappen aimed at gaining as many points as possible, perhaps making one less stop.