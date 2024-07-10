Difficulty and comeback

Max Verstappen has finished at second place British GP on Sunday, at Silverstone, managing to gain further points in the standings on his main pursuer, Lando Norris. The Dutchman was preceded at the finish line only by Lewis Hamilton, but for long stretches his race was extremely difficultso much so that we can concretely consider the possibility of not seeing him on the podium.

After a good start, the reigning world champion slipped back, moving from third to fifth position in the space of a few laps and also being closely threatened by Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari. Then, thanks to George Russell’s retirement, McLaren’s strategic errors and the excellent calls from the Red Bull pit wall, the champion from Hasselt managed to turn the situation around, climbing back up to an unexpected second place.

The indirect dig at Ferrari

After the end of the race, speaking at a press conference, Verstappen himself acknowledged how much he was struggling in the first part of the Grand Prix. In doing so, however, the Dutchman expressed an observation that certainly won’t please the Ferrari team particularly. The benchmark for Red Bull’s difficult moment was in fact – for the #1 – the fact that ‘even’ the red one was about to overtake him.

“The start wasn’t the best. I was trying to keep up, but I ran out of tires. I was struggling to find grip. – Verstappen explained to journalists – and then Lando passed me. Then Oscar passed me too. It started raining and I had no grip there either. I didn’t want to risk too much because I didn’t feel comfortable. So I thought: ‘I’m just going to sit here and try to survive.’ And yes, and that’s what I did. Then at a certain point even Carlos [Sainz] he joined the party. Then I thought: ‘Damn, this is really a bad afternoon.‘“.

“I found it behind me”

Already on the back of the podium, speaking with Norris and Hamilton, Verstappen had highlighted with amazement the excellent times recorded by the Spanish driver when the track had started to become damp: “Carlos was really fast in those laps – observed the World Championship leader while chatting with Norris – he was 5-6 seconds behind me, then I looked in the mirrors and saw him glued“It will now be up to Ferrari to work and react so as not to become the point of reference for other people’s difficult moments.