Verstappen and Newey are going after petrodollars together.

There is no action on track: Red Bull wins everything there is to win. As a result, we get a lot of juicy gossip and backbiting. Christian Horner contributes by participating in a kind of elite version of B&B Vol Liefde, together with Jos Verstappen. And then that PA (who has since been removed from her position) can choose who she wants to flirt with further.

But this whole discussion has also meant that Max Verstappen is apparently not as anchored at Red Bull as the contract would have us believe. He has signed until 2028, but there are constant rumors about clauses and huge buyout sums. We leave most of them aside, but today we have one for you.

Aramco

You all know Aramco. Or not. It is one of the most valuable companies on the planet. That's because they happen to be able to use a gift from the planet: oil. These guys also understand that the demand for oil is finite. The Stone Age did not end because of a shortage of stones, but because there was simply less demand for them (Check here how that worked).

Aramco already sponsors Formula 1 and is the main sponsor of the Aston Martin Racing team. The latest rumors are that Aramco wants to take over the entire racing stable. The Italian reports this Formu1a.uno.

Verstappen and Newey are chasing the oil dollars

To make it a success, they plan to do what they always do: they throw an extreme amount of money at it. Instead of creating a team and making it winning, they opt for the path of least resistance by buying the best names in the business. In this case it concerns the British top designer Adrian Newey and the Dutch driver Max Verstappen (you may know him).

The plan is for the two Red Bull employees to come over in 2026. That is an important year in the Formula 1 agenda, because major rule changes are looming. New names are also entering Formula 1, such as Ford (engine partner for Red Bull), Audi and Honda (as engine supplier for Aston Martin).

According to the Italian publication, Formula 1 will be even more interesting from 2026. Sustainable fuels will then be used and Saudi Arabia can put itself on the map as a green and sustainable nation.

Through: GPFans.

