What will Max do?

On Thursday at the Hungaroring, Max Verstappen had defined “crucial” the update brought by Red Bull on the RB20 for the continuation of the championship. In parallel Helmut Marko had openly spoken of McLaren as a reference carexplaining that Red Bull was looking to recover the ground lost in recent weeks.

The two consecutive victories for Mercedes between Austria and Great Britain had then relaunched the idea of ​​a possible escape of Max Verstappen towards Toto Wolff.

The next races could therefore be decisive in this sense, especially if the Red Bull developments do not shift the balance and if Mercedes confirms its rebirth.

Q&A

In separate interviews on Friday, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko and Mercedes’ Toto Wolff returned to rumours of a possible departure for Verstappen.

Mark he spoke to F1Insider: “Max has a contract until the end of 2028, but like every F1 driver, he has clauses. The Mercedes sirens? I find them normal, Max is a guarantee of success, he is the champion who makes the difference par excellence. He would have won races even in Ferrari, Mercedes or McLaren this year. And if we didn’t have him under contract, we would also try to take him.”

AND Toto Wolff, in his interview with Oe24has explained: “At the moment Max is the strongest driver and drives the best car. For this reason we always left the doors open for him. At the moment there is nothing to suggest that he will leave Red Bull. The car is still the benchmark and he is ahead. Why would he flirt with another team?”.

What if Mercedes soon had the best car? Wolff was quick to respond: “The next two races will show whether we can stay ahead. Marko says that the Budapest track is not suitable for us and he is right. But if we were to prove the opposite, we would have a pleasant confirmation of the progress”.