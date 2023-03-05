What is ‘sandbagging’

With this English term having the literal meaning of ‘sandbag’in motorsport we indicate a driver who has a deliberately underperforming one’s potential, with the aim of disguising one’s real competitiveness from the adversaries. Usually in the Formula 1 tests, the teams always keep a reserve margin, perhaps by loading their single-seaters more with petrol or running with a power unit mapping that does not allow maximum performance to be obtained from the engine. This consequently arouses great anticipation in view of the first qualifying of the year, when the teams are forced to reveal their cards. And so it went in Bahrain, where the front row monopolized by Red Bull was not surprising, but rather the smaller than expected gap over its rivals, which partially contradicted the forecasts on the eve.

The curtain at the press conference

“Ferrari certainly did some sandbagging both in testing and in free practice“, he stressed Perez in the usual interview with journalists reserved for the first three classified in qualifying. Reply ready Leclerc: “I do not know. Surely not as much as they think“. He entered the speech Max Verstappenwho exploited the double meaning of the term ‘sandbagging’: “Did you accidentally find a bag of sand in your car“. “Ninth. I didn’t find anything,” replied Leclerc, keeping up with his rival.

A few minutes and the conversation again fell on the same theme. When asked about the piece lost by the Monegasque’s Ferrari which caused the red flag, Verstappen again stung his opponent: “It was the sandbag!“, finding support again in Leclerc: “Yeah, that was probably it.”