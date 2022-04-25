The Grand Prix of Emilia-Romagna has archived the fourth of the 23 total tests scheduled for the 2022 calendar – as long as the replacement of the Russian GP is made official – with the current season which can therefore still be defined at the beginning. Yet, although the parenthesis on this world championship has recently opened, there were still two results that have already entered the history of the Circus: in Imola, in fact, Max Verstappen he won his second Grand Chelem career, which consists in winning the pole position, the fastest lap of the race and the victory after leading the entire race at the top of the standings. An absolute triumph that the reigning Dutch champion had already achieved in 2021, in that case in his team’s home GP in Austria.

Still speaking of Grand Chelem, this recognition is not new this season, quite the contrary. In the appointment preceding that of Imola, held in Australiahad been the Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc to sign this prestigious milestone, for the first time in the Monegasque’s career in the top racing series. In doing so, the 2022 World Cup therefore presented two pilots capable of achieving such a resultmoreover in two consecutive GPs.

A statistic that is not unprecedented in the over 70 years of Formula 1 history, at least as regards the number of drivers capable of registering a Grand Chelem in just one year. To find out when this happened, you have to go back in time to 1979league in which the French Jacques Laffite signed his first and only triumph hands down on the occasion of Brazilian GP. On the Interlagos circuit, the driver who made people dream of Ligier at the beginning of that season he finished in front of compatriot and teammate Patrick Depailler, also conquering the third of six total victories in a climate of total transalpine grandeur.

Contrary to what will happen 43 years later, the South African GP was inserted between the two Grand Chelems in question, before the appointment with the US West GP, on the Long Beach circuit. In that case, the double was the prerogative of Ferrari, with the late winner Gilles Villeneuve. The Canadian, however, author of his first pole, completed an impeccable weekend in front of his teammate Jody Scheckter, who became world champion at the end of that championship.