By Arjan Schouten



It’s a shame that this second edition of the Grand Prix of Jeddah will be remembered for all eternity as that one race weekend in which Formula 1 didn’t want to give up even after a rocket hit. Because the last laps were beautiful on the controversial circuit in Saudi Arabia. The fight of 2022 took even more shape, with Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen fighting for the victory for ten rounds. ,,I would have loved to win, of course. But let every race this season be like that,” said number two Leclerc, who managed to parry two attempts by Verstappen, but had to give up his leading position in the third. ,,I’ve enjoyed it.”