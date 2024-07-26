Red Bull

The radio teams of Max Verstappen at the recent Hungarian Grand Prix were the talk of the town for days, given the vehemence with which the Dutch champion and his historic track engineer Gianpiero Lambiase confronted each other during the tense race in Budapest. The Red Bull driver reiterated that he did not apologise to the Italian-British driver, explaining the need to adopt a critical and direct approach in order to always get the most out of his team.

Stress relief tests

Usually in European races Christian Horner joins his team on Fridays at race weekends, but on the occasion of the Belgian Grand Prix weekend he made an exception, showing up at the circuit on Thursday.

The reason is easy to say, the English team principal has worked hard to try to restore peace between Verstappen and Lambiase.

At the end of the meeting with journalists, where Verstappen once again showed his more determined side, Christian Horner has in fact gathered his champion and Lambiase at a tablewho also arrived at the circuit one day earlier than originally scheduled.

Horner is trying to bring the team together and calm Verstappen down: will he succeed in his aim?