A life at 300 an hour, always trying to get there before the others. In the competition, but also in the aspects outside the track. max Verstappen he goes very fast and at the age of 25 he already has two world titles and 35 victories in Formula 1 in his pocket. Among the records that the Dutchman holds there is also that of youngest driver to win a grand prix: 18 years, seven months and 15 days , practically unbeatable. Numbers and firsts that would not have arrived if Chris Horner had heard some contrary opinion within his own team: it seems incredible, but not everyone at Red Bull was in favor of launching Verstappen in 2016.

“He’s too young“, “it is impetuous“, “it’s not ready“: all opinions that would have been denied by history. It was Verstappen himself who retraced those frantic days which ended with a resounding success in the debut race at Montmeló: “That week was crazy. I had to travel a lot. I had to go to Milton Keynes, get to know the new team and learn all the procedures“, said the two-time world champion, called to replace the disappointing Daniil Kvyat this season. “There was a lot of pressure and some were not happy with the decision to promote me. They thought I was young, too inexperienced. Now, looking back, obviously, it’s been an incredible weekend“.