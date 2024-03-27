by SIMONE PELUSO

There are several reasons why the Australian Grand Prix will be remembered for a while. The title espoused by everyone is obviously “Red Dawn”thanks to the Ferrari one-two with Sainz and Leclerc: in Formula 1, however, if on the one hand someone is rejoicing (and today they are all – or almost all – in Maranello), on the other there are also those who are called to do their homework home.

Max and Lewis out in the same race: a rarity

The big losers on Sunday in Melbourne are the champions Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamiltonboth condemned to retirement due to technical problems: brakes for the first, engine for the second.

A curious fact that emerged immediately is that the two hadn't retired together for over two and a half years. Let's talk about Monza 2021 when, in the midst of the fight for the world title, they came into contact at the First Variation: Hamilton was exiting the pit lane, Verstappen arrived in full force and, trying to maintain his position on the Englishman, ended up jumping on him, taking both of them into the gravel.

Double, now as then

Another parallel between Italy 2021 and Australia 2024: like today, on that occasion too there was a double: not red, but papaya, with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris who brought the success back McLaren nine years after the last time (Brazil 2012).