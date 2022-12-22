In the life of Max Verstappen there is obviously a lot of Formula 1 and an unbridled passion for the world of engines, but not only. In fact, the Dutchman from Red Bull, like any 25-year-old who grew up in a country where one of the main sports is soccer, he also has a great love for football. His favorite team, it’s no mystery, is PSV Eindhoven. However, the two-time world champion is also a fan of his country’s national team, which in the last World Cup held in Qatar was eliminated in the quarter-finals by Leo Messi’s Argentina, then champion after an epic final won against France.

Before the challenge that crowned the Albiceleste champion for the third time in history, Verstappen was interviewed by the Dutch streaming service via play and also answered some questions about football. Inevitable, especially for those who are the best in their sport, answer the question of who is the strongest player between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldothe two names that have indelibly marked the history of football in the last 15 years.

However, the #1 of Red Bull showed himself to be diplomatic, emphasizing the qualities of both but also highlighting one difference in terms of talent: “They are very different, so I can’t choose – explained Verstappen – It’s impossible for me to decide because I think Messi is more talented than Cristiano, but Cristiano has continued to work and keep incredibly fit. What he does at his age is incredible and that’s how you can become very strong.”.