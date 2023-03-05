Sakhir (Bahrain) (DPA)

Dutchman Max Verstappen, Red Bull driver, made a strong start in defending the Formula 1 World Championship title, and won the Bahraini Grand Prix, which was held at the Bahrain International Racecourse in Sakhir, at the opening of the season’s competitions. Verstappen, who won the world championship in the past two seasons, finished the Bahrain race in first place, ahead of his Mexican teammate Sergio Perez, who finished second, with a difference of 987: 11 seconds.

Spain’s Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin’s driver, came third, 637: 38 seconds behind, followed by Spaniard Carlos Sainz, Ferrari’s driver, in fourth place, 052: 48 seconds behind.

As for the British Lewis Hamilton, the Mercedes driver, who won the world championship seven times, he finished fifth, and his colleague and compatriot George Russell came in the seventh place, while the sixth place went to the Belgian Lance Stroll, the Aston Martin driver.

Verstappen and Perez’s brilliance in today’s race came as a warning to their rivals, who started the season with ambitions to end Red Bull’s dominance.