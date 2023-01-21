From the 2007 season to today, already taking the 2024 season into consideration, Formula 1 has always known the reality of a sole tire supplier: if from 2007 to 2010 this role occupied Bridgestone, from 2011 onwards it was, is, and will be the Milanese Pirelli to remain on the throne of the Circus in the universe of tyres. A title of ‘absolute queen’ that the Italian company achieved by winning one tire war against other brands, first and foremost Michelin, by creating more degradable compounds that lead to more pit stops, which are also considered a more entertaining element during the races.

However, Pirelli itself has not been without its criticisms, the latest of which came from the reigning world champion Max Verstappen. The Dutchman, in his speech on via playin fact underlined how the role of sole supplier, which therefore does not present the need to study extra services quickly in order to get the better of the competition, allows Pirelli to ‘take it easy’, without however excessively contesting the company’s work : “Of course, when there is competition for tire supply, suppliers go to extremes and give everything they have in terms of resources – explained Verstappen – but when he’s not there, he relaxes. It still costs a lot of research-level money to be the vendors, don’t get me wrong, but it doesn’t there is a need to find another two or three tenths“.

In addition, the double world champion also underlined the need to increase the performance of the wet compounds (extreme wet), with the latter even discarded in favor of the intermediates during the last GP of Japan, which took place in difficult track conditions and with the abundant presence of water on the Suzuka track: “I’m pretty sure it is possible improvementbut I think there is a need for further discussions with Pirelli – he added – I’m not trying to be negative, because I am very happy to work with them to find better tires and I believe this will create even better wet racing. I may talk to them very soon, who knows? I just want to help out because they’ve been in F1 for a long time and that’s great because they’ve invested a lot in this discipline and they’re a great brand, but we can do better.”