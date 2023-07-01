Confusion everywhere in various Dutch living rooms. Didn’t Verstappen take pole position yesterday? Why is there now another qualification?’ Yes, the new sprint race format requires some adaptability. Yesterday the drivers battled for positions on the starting grid for Sunday’s race. Today, Saturday, all sessions are dedicated to the sprint race. For this, a new qualification will first be held, after which a race of approximately 100 kilometers will follow later today.

‘But then we have exactly the same set-up twice, don’t we?’ Maybe, maybe not. What can help is the weather in Spielberg. At the start of qualifying for the sprint race in Austria, the track is half wet. Yesterday that was not the case. Then Max Verstappen took pole position 0.048 seconds ahead. Let’s see if he can match that.

SQ1

It is not entirely clear how wet the racing line is. As a result, several drivers go out on the intermediates and some drivers on the soft tyre. When the first cars go out, it turns out that the track is dry enough for slicks. The asphalt is developing positively. By that we mean the dry line is getting warmer and times are getting faster.

The later you can now place a round, the more chance you have to continue to the next part. That way Hülkenberg can climb to third place and Nyck de Vries to eighth place. A bright spot for the Dutch driver. Pérez gets away well in fourteenth place. Leclerc is completely lucky. It hits SQ2 at 0.001 seconds. Hamilton times his last lap less well and crashes out together with Sargeant, Bottas, Piastri and Zhou.

SQ2

The second part of qualifying for the sprint race in Austria is a copy of SQ1. Again, it’s about setting your fastest lap as late as possible. George Russell won’t be able to do that. His Mercedes is being tinkered with a lot. The problem turns out to be so big that Russell can’t put down a lap. De Vries cannot extend his good round from the first part. He puts his AlphaTauri in fourteenth place. Teammate Tsunoda is thirteenth and drops out in the second part together with Gasly and Albon.

SQ3

Max Verstappen has been the most economical with his soft tyres. He is the only driver with a fresh set left. Sainz and Hülkenberg’s tires are so badly used that they opt for new ones mediums. Verstappen is fastest on his new set after the first laps. Norris impresses again by finishing second.

At the end, Verstappen takes some tenths off his time. He is almost half a second faster than teammate Pérez who recovers after guessing and finishes second. Norris takes third ahead of Nico Hülkenberg. The Ferraris follow with Sainz in fifth and Leclerc in sixth. Let’s see if Norris and Hülkenberg get to romp with the Red Bulls ahead of them in the sprint race later today.

Max Verstappen takes POLE for #F1Sprint! 👏 Sergio Perez takes second with Lando Norris third #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/dVhs5zKE14 — Formula 1 (@F1) July 1, 2023

Result of qualifying for the sprint race in Austria

Verstappen Perez Norris Hulkenberg Sainz Leclerc Alonso Stroll Ocon Magnussen Albon Gasly Tsunoda DeVries Russell zhou Piastri Hamilton Bottas Sergeant

What time does F1 start on the Red Bull Ring?

Saturday

Sprint Race: 4:30 pm – 5:00 pm

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM