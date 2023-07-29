In a semi-wet qualifying, Max Verstappen declassified the entire field. The Dutch driver made it through to the last part in the nick of time, but showed what he has in Q3. Verstappen’s fastest lap was 0.8 seconds faster than anyone else. The competition gets a second chance today in the ‘Sprint Shootout’, or the qualification for the sprint race in Belgium.

The start of this qualifying session is postponed. There is too much standing water on the track. The first fifteen minutes the only action on the track comes from a sweeper and a tractor with a kind of leaf blower on the front. After half an hour of blowing, the race management gives the signal to start qualifying for the sprint race.

Tractor within DRS range of Sweeper going into Turn 1 👀 We’re less than 10 minutes away from the other prime racing machines hitting the circuit now#BelgianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/7U7pNtwglV — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2023

SQ1

Sweeping the track clean does not mean that the asphalt is bone dry. There is still a lot of water on the track, so all the cars on it intermediates to ride. There is also no more rain, so the track just gets better towards the end of the session, just like yesterday. It is therefore important to be on the track as late as possible.

Several drivers therefore want to start a lap at the last minute. It creates a bustle of buzz. On his last fast lap, Pérez encounters an Alpine who completes his lap. Still, the French car does not want to get rid of its gas. Incidentally, both the Alpines and Pérez continue to SQ2 and therefore have no influence on the result.

Max Verstappen is again the fastest and is again 0.8 seconds faster than the rest of the field. Hamilton joins second. George Russell finishes fifteenth and thus goes through to the second part of qualifying with his heels over the ditch. Those who do not make it are Hülkenberg, Zhou, Magnussen, Bottas and Tsunoda.

SQ2

The light turns green again and the drivers re-enter inters outwards. The track seems to be getting drier. There is even a dry line already forming. So it won’t be long before the slicks the better tires. Logan Sargeant has a moment when he comes just outside the dry line. The Williams spins, goes through the gravel, but doesn’t hit a wall.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Strolls in the barrier! Attempting a masterstroke with an early switch to dry tires, he slides off at the Corner with no name#BelgianGP #F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/mCzg9C3GZf — Formula 1 (@F1) July 29, 2023

Stroll is the first to dare to switch to the mediums. ‘Ah, it’s too early!’, the Aston Martin driver immediately reports over the on-board radio. It’s too late to switch to the wet tires, so Stroll has to make do with the oars he has. His first sector is fine, but in turn nine – the corner where several drivers already went wrong this weekend – things go wrong.

Stroll has lost control and the Aston Martin ends up in the tire piles. There is still half a minute to go, but the race management decides that the session will not be resumed. With that, Stroll sews an ear on his teammate. Alonso does not yet have a fast time in this session. The same goes for Albon, Sargeant and Stroll himself. Ricciardo also drops out.

SQ3

Once Stroll’s car has been removed, we can start the final part of qualifying for the sprint race in Belgium. The track has now dried up enough for the soft tyres. The short Q3 only lasts eight minutes. As a result, the various drivers do not have time to come in after a fast lap. Your only option is to stay outside. Another strategy is to only do one fast lap.

After the first laps, Lewis Hamilton is the fastest. Max Verstappen has to admit 0.088 seconds to his rival. Pérez has an incredible amount of traffic in the last chicane. He sets the fastest time so far. Verstappen is behind that and has little time to start a fast lap. With two seconds to go, Verstappen starts his last lap.

So it comes down to the last round. Verstappen is the last to cross the line and takes pole. This time the difference is only 0.011 seconds. Piastri takes P2 with Carlos Sainz in third, 0.025 seconds behind Verstappen. The sprint race of later today has been moved. The abbreviated race starts at 5:05 PM instead of 4:30 pm.

Result of qualifying for the sprint race in Belgium

Verstappen Piastri Sainz Leclerc Norris Gasly Hamilton Perez Ocon Russell Richard Albon Sergeant Stroll Alonso Tsunoda Bottas Magnussen zhou Hulkenberg

What time does F1 start at Spa?

Saturday

Sprint Race: 5:05 PM

Sunday

Race: 3:00 PM