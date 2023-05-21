The GP of Emilia-Romagna will not be missing

The disastrous floods that hit theEmilia Romagna in recent days have led to the inevitable cancellation of the Grand Prix scheduled for this weekend in Imolawith Formula 1 which will recover the event at the Autodrome ‘Enzo and Dino Ferrari’most likely, only in 2026. In the meantime, there has been no lack of solidarity from teams and riders in favor of the population that is facing this serious emergency, to such an extent that a GP will still be held thanks to the intervention of Max Verstappen.

The virtual race

A race that, thanks to technology, however, will take place in the virtual world on the initiative of Team Redline, i.e. the team owned by the Dutch driver engaged in Sim Racing events. The event, organized in collaboration with verstappen.com Racing It is entitled Real Racers Never Quitwill be set right on the circuit of Imola, with the line up that will see the participation of several professional drivers, engaged in the top open wheel and GT categories, together with the big names in Esports competitions. Among the riders ‘on track’, even Max Verstappen himself, with the race on the schedule at 3:30 pm on Sunday, May 21 and streamed on Team Redline’s official Twitch channel. Specifically, as explained a racingnews365.com by Team Redline Director, Atze Kerkhof, the event will see four different challenges with cars from Formula 3, Formula Ford, Mazda MX5 and Toyota GR86.

The list of participants

PILOT CATEGORY Ayumu Iwasa Formula 2 Enzo Fittipaldi Formula 2 Arvin Lindblab Italian Formula 4 (Red Bull Junior Team) Luke Browning Formula 3 (Williams Driver Academy) Felipe Drugovich Formula 1 (Aston Martin third driver) Shane van Gisbergen Supercar Championship Oliver Rowland Formula E Anthony Felix da Costa Formula E Richard Verschoor Formula 2 Jack Doohan Formula 2 (Third Alpine driver) Gabriel Bortoleto Formula 3 Sebastian Job Red Bull Esports Gianni Vecchio Sim Racer Enzo Bonito Sim Racer Luke Bennett Sim Racer Chris Lulham Sim Racer Jeffrey Rietveld Sim Racer Kevin Siggy Sim Racer Atze Kerkhof Sim Racer Josh Thompson Sim Racer Diogo Pinto Sim Racer Jack Crawford Formula 2 (Red Bull Junior Team) Isaac Hadjar Formula 2 (Red Bull Junior Team) Max Verstappen Formula 1

A race for charity

It is not the first time that the Redline Team has set to work for the organization of these virtual races, all designed mainly with the aim of generating a fundraising for charitable initiatives. Already in 2020, in full pandemic COVID-19, the team pledged to support research against the virus, with the races being streamed live and available to enthusiasts. In this case, the event will support the same entity that is currently supporting AlphaTauri, whose headquarters in Faenza was also affected by the floods. Specifically, the live broadcast of the race will also report a link and a QR code through which it will be possible to make a donation. In this way, the proceeds will therefore go to support of the population of Emilia-Romagna and reconstruction projects in damaged areas.