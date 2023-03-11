All finished?

Max Verstappen he will easily win the 2023 world title, thus entering the very small club of drivers capable of winning three consecutive championships in Formula 1. Only one GP has been held this season, yet almost all enthusiasts and insiders are already sure they know the final outcome of the dispute. The superiority shown by Red Bull and the Dutch driver during the Bahrain Grand Prix is ​​too clear to imagine that there could be some kind of reaction from the opponents of Milton Keynes. Even at Mercedes Toto Wolff and George Russell have come to prophesy an en-plein of Red Bull, who according to them will be able to achieve success in all 23 races on the calendar. However, there are also those who go against the grain of this clear-cut reading of the situation.

Button skeptical about Verstappen domination

Second Jenson Buttonworld champion in 2009 with the Brawn GP and expected shortly at a surprising return to racing in NASCAR, not everything is so obvious. In fact, the former Williams and McLaren driver warned Verstappen, underlining how the trip to Saudi Arabia could already prove more difficult than expected for the reigning champion. “So far we have only tested the new cars on one track – warned the Englishman, as reported by the site Speedweek – and everyone knows that Bahrain is an unusual track. Only after the race in Saudi Arabia will we have a somewhat clearer picture: a fast circuit with smooth curves. And then I want to see these cars on European circuits to really form an opinion. It won’t be as easy for Max as it was in Bahrain – concluded Button – not will not be a triumphal march to the title. He can be proud of a great start to the season, but we will still have some exciting duels in which Max and Red Bull will struggle.”