by VALERIO BARRETTA

Verstappen and his respect for Alonso

Champions stand out from a mile away and they immediately recognize each other, as if they had a special instinct, regardless of the titles won. Because in the end in a sport like Formula 1, where the driver can only get so far, the championships brought home end up influencing (positively and negatively) the judgments on the talent of the individual.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso they are undoubtedly part of the “champions” category even though the former has already won more than the veteran (three world championships to two, 61 GPs to 32). The two respect each other a lot and it is no mystery that they want to race together (but not in Formula 1). A desire that Verstappen has above all, who believes that Alonso had the potential to be the most successful driver in history if he had made better choices for his career.

Verstappen’s words

“Alonso is in the top 5 of Formula 1 history. He could have achieved eight world championships if he had had a little more luck in his career, making the right decisions at the right time. So no, Titles don’t matter“, these are his words to the Sports World.

“People always look at who has won the most titles and automatically put him at the top. But it’s not just about titles and it’s like that in all sports: who has won six Champions Leagues or one or two World Cups is the best player? Not necessarily. It’s a team effort. That’s why I think Fernando is definitely one of the best drivers in history, because wherever he went he was always very fast. But to win races you need the necessary material and unfortunately he hasn’t always had it.”, he continued. “Fernando is a fighter. It is also very versatile.because he can drive many different cars: F1, rally, Dakar, Endurance, and he has always been fast in all disciplines. It’s something that few drivers can do”.