It felt like a Saturday like the last Sundays of the year for Max Verstappen. The Dutch driver overtook Kevin Magnussen on lap three and expected the 1997 class to escape to the pole position of the Brazilian Grand Prix, but in the middle of the race despite the medium tire mounted at the start against the soft of all the other opponents (except by Nicholas Latifi) the deterioration of the tires presented the account to Max Verstappen with George Russell who after three laps of attacks got the better of flying towards tomorrow’s pole position.

Carlos Sainz then in turn had the right to Verstappen in Curva-1, overtaking that also had a contact between the two with the Dutch winger who was damaged not irremediably and without making replacement mandatory. The two-time world champion thus finished in fourth place and tomorrow will be promoted to third position in second row due to the retreat of five positions of Carlos Sainz, splendid second today.

Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto speculated that Verstappen fitted the medium tires today to preserve a set of soft tires for tomorrow’s race. The Red Bull driver honestly pointed out that it is not a question of tires, the Red Bull RB18 here in Brazil quite simply is struggling with tire degradation: “Medium rubber? We thought it would be the right tire, but in hindsight it wasn’t, but even the soft wasn’t that competitive, at least for us. I don’t think it would have made a big difference to my position, I had a huge degradation, and that’s not very good. We will look into it tonight in the hope that tomorrow will go a little better, but at the moment the situation is not looking very good for us. I think we are scarce herewe are not going as we would like, if we do not change anything, nothing will probably change even tomorrow, so we will analyze everything ”.

Tomorrow, therefore, in the light of Verstappen’s words for Mercedes, there is a great opportunity to cancel him zero to the item victories in this 2022 started badly by the Brackley team finally back competitive in this season finale.